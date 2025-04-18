Apprentice finalist pays visit to Boston school
Ahead of the Easter break, Boston Grammar School welcomed Kathryn Burn, of Pyjamily and sister company My Christmas Pyjamas.
In 2022, Kathryn finished runner-up in the 16th series of BBC’s The Apprentice.
Since being on the show, the Swindon native has gone on to become a regular studio guest on Channel 4 programme Steph’s Packed Lunch, where she discusses a range of topics – from mortgages and finance to fashion. She has also made numerous appearances through media outlets across the nation, including a weekly stint on BBC Network radio, airing her thoughts after each weeks’ new Apprentice episodes.
On Instagram, she has more than 76,000 followers.
During her visit to Boston Grammar School, she spent time with Sixth Form students as well as some GCSE pupils.
Kassie Leek, who teaches business at the school, said: “She delivered an excellent talk, sharing insights into her journey on The Apprentice and how she built her business.
“She discussed the challenges she faced along the way and provided valuable advice on how students could follow a similar path, using modern technology to support their own entrepreneurial ventures.
“Her visit was incredibly valuable, bringing the theory we explore in class to life. She also shared some behind-the-scenes stories from The Apprentice, which added an engaging and entertaining element to the session!”
“Feedback from students was overwhelmingly positive,” she continued. “One Year 10 student expressed how grateful they were for the opportunity, saying that Kathryn’s advice had given them great ideas and inspiration for their own business ambitions.”
