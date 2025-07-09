Award-winning author’s inspiring visit

Acclaimed author Sita Brahmachari left students enthused and inspired after visiting Louth Academy.

Perhaps best known for her debut, award-winning novel Artichoke Hearts, Sita spent the day at the Lower Campus talking to students about her novel When Secrets Set Sail.

A beautiful tale of adventure and discovery, Year 7s were each gifted a copy of the book in September, 2024.

Sita’s visit provided an opportunity for students to learn more about the novel they have been reading since the beginning of the year, as well as having the unique opportunity to ask the author questions about the writing process.

Sita is shown the display.

Sita began the day by delivering captivating assemblies to Years 7 and 8.

Students listened carefully as Sita spoke about When Secrets Set Sail and how she was inspired to write such a beautiful tale of identity, relationships and journeys.

During the assemblies, students were gifted the opportunity to pass around fascinating objects that inspired Sita’s writing: a family heirloom paint palette and Sita’s very own writing journal.

Sita brought along a pair of her late father’s favourite shoes and ‘stepped into them’ as she took students back to the time he spoke words of wisdom to her as a young girl.

The author captivated students in assemblies.

At the end of the assemblies, students had the opportunity to ask thoughtful questions about Sita’s characters, her other works of fiction and why she decided to become a writer.

To thank the author for her time, Lux Mathewson (Year 7) and Obaloluwa Daniel Kehinde-Aiyegoro (Year 7) presented Sita with a gift on behalf of Louth Academy, including a range of artwork created by our students inspired by their reading of When Secrets Set Sail.

Whole School Literacy Lead, Sophie Gibbs, said, “Sita’s visit provided a wonderful opportunity for our students to engage with an inspiring, award-winning author. It was amazing to see such enthusiasm and passion as our students asked thought-provoking questions.”

After the assemblies, many students flocked to the hall to have their copies of When Secrets Set Sail signed by Sita and had another wonderful opportunity to talk to the author.

Students enjoyed the author's presentation.

Thirty students in Years 7 and 8, selected either by their teachers or through an Epraise prize draw, were then invited to take part in a writing workshop for the afternoon with Sita.

Inspired to creatively doodle, Sita transported students to her writing mindset and encouraged them to artistically and imaginatively note down their thoughts and feelings onto paper.

The session culminated in students writing their own descriptions of special objects, which left Sita overwhelmed and impressed by their creativity.

The day ended with Sita signing the special When Secrets Set Sail display in the school canteen as well as admiring the academy’s collection of her books, stocked proudly, in the vending machine.

Sita signed books for some lucky students.

The visit marked a memorable highlight in Louth Academy’s calendar and left students inspired and motivated to read and write creatively.

Principal, Joe Hermiston, said: “At Louth Academy, reading is at the centre of everything we do.

“Reading for pleasure isn’t just about building vocabulary or boosting exam results — it’s about opening doors to new worlds, ideas, and perspectives.

“At this stage in their lives, our students need space to explore who they are and who they want to become, and books like Sita’s are a powerful way to do just that.”

It is hoped that, as the academy continues to foster a love of reading, the event was the spark that ignites a new generation of avid readers and passionate storytellers.