Awards celebrate career successes of amazing young people in Lincolnshire

The awards ceremony celebrating the career successes of amazing young people. Photo: Thomas Roe

Extraordinary young people and school staff have been recognised at this year’s SEND Careers and Employment Awards.

A number of young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) were honoured at a special event attended by over 200 people, including representatives from Lincolnshire County Council, employers, schools and colleges.

The winners were recognised for their dedication in aspiring towards their chosen careers and finding paid employment, with awards presented across nine categories, acknowledging their work in the community, enterprise, careers, work experience and supported internships.

Young people were also recognised for the resilience shown over the course of the year to recover from setbacks and remain focused on their goals. In addition, there was recognition for adults on the Local Supported Employment programme, who have found employment and are thriving in the workplace.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive member for children’s services, said: “The awards were designed to highlight the achievements of these extraordinary young people who have overcome significant challenges to gain work. I hope their success will inspire others to pursue their dreams.

“It was also an opportunity for us to show our gratitude to the staff that have supported them through that journey. It was wonderful to see what they have been able to achieve, and a testament to the commitment of all involved to ensuring all our young people can find career opportunities, whatever their circumstances.”

The event was sponsored by local and global organisations, including PepsiCo, Gelder Group, SERCO, Ruddocks Creative Design, Aaron Services, Lincoln City Foundation and Worldwide Fruit.