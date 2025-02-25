Back to nature for Chapel St Leonards Primary School
The project was thanks to the school successfully securing £10,000 funding to support biodiversity.
So far the area has been cleared, and the beginnings of a new pond installation has begun.
Staff and pupils will be will be adding numerous new features including bird feeders and bug hotels, as well as raised beds for planting.
These will have an array of wildlife friendly flowers in them, encouraging the natural world closer into the school grounds.
Ther Nature Reserve Project is being led by Mr Le’Gate who said: “This is a whole school approach.
"Everyone can get involved creating the Nature Reserve.
"In the spring, pupils will be planting new flowers throughout the area.
"We have a shed to store all the tools and equipment needed to maintain the area, complete with two water butts.
“The children have been so inspired by the project, this term will see the creation of our new school Eco Council, who will be tasked with monitoring the progress and maintaining the works in the nature reserve.”
The grant is funded by the DfE whilst engaging our pupils with the National Education Nature Park Programme. The programme empowers children and young people to make a positive difference to both their own and nature’s future.
