Back to school:: Queen Elizabeth’s revisited by former pupil

You might be forgiven for completely missing the entrance to Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle as you turn into West Street. Its main buildings are set back from the road and the school gates are unassuming.

But behind the modest frontage is a school of impressive proportions and proud stature which, as a former pupil, I had the privilege of revisiting on Saturday.

I am not ashamed to admit to having cried when I walked out of those gates for the last time back in the 80s. I swallowed the same lump in my throat as I walked back through them on Saturday morning alongside a small group of fellow classmates from the school year of 1985 to commemorate 40 years since we took our ‘O’ levels. A visit kindly arranged by one of our cohort who now works at the school, and a trip down memory lane that I shall be sure never to forget.

As we entered the school through the main doors (a means of entry that I often avoided as a teenager so I could slip in unnoticed by teachers because I was wearing a little too much eye liner, a skirt perhaps a little too short or shoes with heels a little too high), the familiar smells of childhood waved over me. Little has changed about the front entrance save the sadly needed security features designed to keep the unwelcome out rather than the children in – measures that had been inconceivable back in our days.

First port of call on our tour was the canteen. Priorities. What once seemed vast to my child’s eye had shrunk considerably with time. It nevertheless bore the same hallmarks of my childhood memories and, as we milled around, we chattered fondly about our favourite school dinners – usually with chips - and tuck shop treats.

We then doubled back towards the main corridor and began our tour ‘proper’ but not before we ventured into places that as children we rarely (thankfully) got to enter – the main school office and the Head’s room – and the Staff Room which, back in the 80s, despite having no sign forbidding the entry of pupils, implicitly debarred entry with its dark acrid curtain of cigarette smoke which billowed out into the narrow corridor whenever the door opened to our tentative knocks.

Entering this room for the first time yesterday, I was struck by how big it is – a welcoming and thoughtfully arranged space with fully equipped quiet room to facilitate lesson planning and prep. A suite of rooms clearly designed for a much larger teaching staff than in our day.

Back in the 80s, QEGS as it is fondly referred to, had a pupil population in the region of 500. Students were addressed by their surnames and these were known by every teacher in the school, including the Head. Classes rose to their feet in respect and recognition when the Head entered the room – a tradition unfamiliar to me when I joined as a ‘Winky’ – the pet name for first years - but one that I nonetheless embraced and felt quite comfortable with. And now, as a 56-year-old, the memory of this small gesture chokes me up in a similar way to seeing a Lancaster fly past.

The QEGS of 2025 has a student population of nearer 800 – an increase of 60% since the 80s – reflecting both the growing population of Horncastle and its surrounding parishes and the high-quality education if offers. In its last Ofsted Inspection report, QEGS is praised for having an ambitious and inclusive curriculum which exceeds national requirements.

Expectations are self-fulfilling – the bar is set high and most pupils live up to this. In particular, QEGS staff are noted to ‘go the extra mile’ in terms of SEND requirements. This resonates soundly with my experience of the school of 40 years ago – at a time where there was no label for it – yet I still recall a willingness among teachers to offer freely of their own time to support students in whatever capacity was needed – no questions, no fuss, just pure dedication to education.

As we continued our tour, it became clear how the school has necessarily grown and evolved alongside its population. The former layout of the main school building has been cleverly rearranged in places to create new learning spaces, a whole new block of classrooms has been built above the main corridor and a mezzanine level of genius design has enhanced the Sixth Form common room. Breakout rooms have been incorporated carefully into the main flow, ensuring that pupils who are experiencing challenges can be supported sensitively without being isolated from their peers.

And then we reached the main hall – such excitement here. We recalled – still with a slight twinge of fear - the infamous leaving assembly hi-jinx of 1987 when a tape recording was set off mid-assembly, much to the horror of the Head and visiting Governors. How the perpetrators managed to engineer this was a feat in itself – one that, I’m sure, earned a degree of admiration behind the firmly closed door of the staff room.

Outwardly, of course, those responsible were suitably punished and had their home study leave revoked. Amusingly for us, this little mischief – and the name of the ringleader - was remembered vividly by one of our former teachers who we met later in the day. That he could recall this specific incident clearly speaks volumes.

This is where the old school gives way to new. Beyond the school hall now stand impressive, modern buildings - a Science & Geology block where the old swimming pool used to be, a Drama and Arts Department with magnificent studio and art rooms displaying paintings, sculptures and textiles that are truly outstanding. And finally, a smaller building wittily called ‘Writers Block’ housing the English department.

Yet, despite this extensive expansion, the enormous playing fields that we took for granted have barely been touched. They still stretch seemingly for miles with the old pavilion now offering changing and proper toilet facilities. It is no wonder that the wider community are now also making use of these exceptional grounds – as we walked onto site at 9:45 that morning, we met the first finishers of the local Park Run coming the other way.

And, as I walked back out through the school gates just an hour later, this time there were no tears, only elation and pride. So much pride to say: that was my school. I went there.