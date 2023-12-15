Banovallum celebrates opening of new Duke of Edinburgh centre

Banovallum and QEGS students at the opening of the new DofE centre. Photos: John Aron Photography

​Students from Banovallum School and Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School (QEGS) in Horncastle have celebrated the opening of the newly renamed Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Centre, which will be used for training events, recruitment, and a hub for expeditions.

Both schools, which are part of the Horncastle Education Trust (HET), are permitted to deliver Duke of Edinburgh Award programmes to students.

At the ceremony on Friday December 1, newly appointed DofE Coordinator at the trust, Ynske Fawcett, gave a speech followed by CEO of the trust Sandra James.

The ribbon is cut on the new centre by Jake Richardson of QEGS and Riley Bridge.

Students cut the ribbon at the new centre in front of an audience of special guests including Horncastle Town Council chairman and mayor Councillor Matt Wilkinson, Coun Paul Bushell, East Lindsey District councillors Fiona Martin and Sandra Campbell Wardman, Chairperson of the Friends of Banovallum School Nicola Powell, and a number of governors, trustees and members from within the trust.

The event highlighted the benefits that the DofE initiative can bring to young people, their schools and the local community, as well as the activities participants have to undertake to achieve a DofE award including helping the community or environment, becoming fitter, developing new skills, planning, training for and completing an expedition and, for the Gold Award, working with a team on a residential activity.

The celebrations were planned to coincide with the fifth anniversary of the Horncastle Education Trust, acknowledging the organisations’ shared ethos, of enabling every child to flourish, achieve and succeed, whatever their background.

All students at Banovallum School and Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School are offered the opportunity to complete their Bronze and Silver DofE Award, with the Gold Award soon to be on offer for older students.

CEo of Horncastle Education Trust Sandra James, DoE Coordinator Ynske Fawcett, Mayor Matt Wilkinson and Grant Edgar, Banovallum Headteacher at the opening.

Ynske Fawcett, DofE Coordinator at Horncastle Education Trust, said: “This has been a great event highlighting the benefits of a Duke of Edinburgh Award and celebrating the students currently completing theirs.

“All attendees commented on the benefits to local communities, the schools and especially to participants that the award can bring!”

Sandra James, chief executive of Horncastle Education Trust, said: “We’d like to thank everyone who attended the opening ceremony of our new Duke of Edinburgh Centre.

