Barnes Wallis Academy celebrates students’ success in GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Year 11 students at Barnes Wallis Academy achieve excellent grades.

Staff and students from Barnes Wallis Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, are celebrating their latest set of GCSE results.

Staff at Barnes Wallis Academy have supported students through after school revision sessions, Saturday school and holiday revision session programmes, to help prepare students for their exams.

Students secured some impressive results, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Baker collecting his results.

George Baker has achieved some incredible grades across the board. He has achieved the highest average point score in the school. George achieved grade 9s in Science and English and grade 8s in Maths, French and Geography and Science. He has worked tirelessly hard in all aspects of his school life and will be going on to study A-Levels at sixth form. George and his family were immensely proud of the amazing grades he achieved and are looking forward to the opportunities he has been given with these grades.

Grace Smith, one of the school’s Head Prefects, also achieved fantastic results across the board, which include grade 8s in Maths, Geography and Science, grade 7s in French and English and a Distinction in Sports Studies. Grace has been a fantastic ambassador and sports leader for BWA at all sporting events and is aspiring to go on to A Levels at sixth form.

Aimee Lister achieved an outstanding set of results, including a grade 9 in Maths, grade 8s in English and Science and a grade 7 in Art and Design. This is all through the hard work and commitment that she has demonstrated in her five years at Barnes Wallis Academy. Aimee is also heading to college to study A-Levels. Aimee and her mum were overwhelmed by her grade 9 in Maths and it was absolutely deserved.

Throughout his time at BWA, Alfie Willows has been a fantastic ambassador for the school , representing BWA in the Maths Challenge every year for five years. Due to this commitment to the subject, Alfie has achieved not only a grade 8 in GCSE Maths but also a grade 7 in Further Maths. He also achieved grade 7s in Science. Alfie is also going on to study A-Levels.

Charlotte Dunsford, Head of School at Barnes Wallis said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yet again, I am so proud to see our Year 11 cohort producing some incredible individual results that will ensure they go on to their chosen destinations. The hard work that the staff and students have demonstrated has been immense and we are truly proud of what they have achieved. We wish them all the luck in their future journey.”

Executive Principal of Barnes Wallis Academy, Alastair O’Connor, said:

“I am incredibly proud of students and staff who have worked exceptionally hard this year through additional afterschool, Saturday and holiday revision sessions. I will be looking forward to celebrating with them and their families today and wishing them all the best in their next steps.”

Stuart Burns, Chief Executive Officer at the David Ross Education Trust, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These are really excellent results. Well done to all our year 11 students!

“Congratulations too to our staff. You have all supported our students so well, together with the whole school community, including parents and carers.

“I am so proud of the hard work that everyone has put in. I want to wish all our students every success for the future.”