‘Be proud, be bold and be ambitious’: Riseholme College celebrates student success

Riseholme College has honoured the outstanding achievements of its students with a special celebration to mark the end of their studies.

The land-based college, located on the outskirts of Lincoln, hosted two ceremonies at its Showground Campus, next to Lincolnshire Showground.

The events recognised the accomplishments of further education students across a broad range of subject areas.

Family, friends, college staff, industry partners and stakeholders gathered to celebrate hundreds of students who received certificates for successfully completing their courses in subjects including agriculture, engineering, animal management, equine, sport, business, health and social care and foundation studies.

Chair of Governors Angela Moran and Principal and Chief Executive Danny Metters on stage at the Riseholme College celebration day.

Trophies were also awarded to those who demonstrated exceptional achievement.

This year’s celebration was especially significant, coinciding with the college’s 75th anniversary.

Danny Metters, Principal and Chief Executive of Riseholme College, said: “Today is a celebration of hard work, resilience, growth and success. It’s a day to honour the journey you’ve all taken – each unique, and each inspiring – and to look ahead to the bright future you’re all about to shape.

“The college continues to lead the way in sustainable agriculture, championing regenerative practices that reduce greenhouse gases and emissions, enrich our soils and boost biodiversity.

“Sustainability isn’t just a buzzword here – it’s a core value, woven into everything we do. We’re proud to support local businesses embracing this green revolution.

“We’re also at the forefront of the digital transformation which is sweeping through education at this point in time.

“With support from the Local Skills Improvement Fund, we’re developing cutting-edge resources to prepare our students and our region for a future shaped by technological change – which includes areas such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality.

“We’re not just keeping up – we’re setting the pace in this area.”

He continued: “Across all departments, our students are achieving remarkable things. There are simply too many successes and success stories to mention but know this – every single one of you has grown, overcome challenges and developed skills that will serve you for life.

“So, to the class of 2025 – this is your moment. Whether you are stepping into the world of work or continuing your educational journey, you will be equipped, empowered and ready to make your mark.

“To the families and friends who’ve supported our students – thank you. Your encouragement has made all the difference in their success.

“To our students – be proud, be bold and be ambitious in your next steps, never stop learning and enjoy your day because you really deserve it, and you’ve earned it.”

Chair of Governors Angela Moran, who opened each ceremony, said: “It’s my pleasure to welcome you all to the further education awards ceremony, to celebrate the completion of students’ studies at Riseholme College.

“This is a great occasion, and I hope that you will all enjoy celebrating and supporting all the students who are here today.

“The college governors and staff are so proud of their successes, and we really recognise the commitments that they’ve made to fulfil their ambitions.”

The Subject Area Award Winners were:

· Agriculture – Daniel Kirk

· Animal – Emma Randell

· Equine – Victoria Adams

· Land-Based Technology – Ethan Fox

· Sport – Charlotte Filby

· Business – William Gadsby

· Health and Social Care – Isobel Woods

· Foundation Studies – William Beacock

· English – Connor Foster-Brown

· Maths – Lauren Nemeiksas.

The Overall Award Winners were:

· Lincolnshire Agricultural Society’s Award for the Best Lincolnshire Student – Daniel Kirk

· Lincolnshire Agricultural Society’s Award for the Best All-Round Student – Ethan Fox

· Creative Writing Award in English in Memory of Alex Ramsden – Jacob Griffin

· The Susan Hardy Cup for the student who has made the most progress on any course – Poppy Barnbrook.

Following the ceremonies, guests enjoyed refreshments and the chance to celebrate alongside the students and staff.

Founded as a specialist agricultural institution, Riseholme College has evolved into a provider of a broad and modern curriculum over the last seven-and-a-half decades.

It offers further education, higher education and apprenticeship programmes, supported by cutting-edge facilities and real-world learning experiences.

Riseholme has been part of Bishop Burton College, East Yorkshire, since 2012.