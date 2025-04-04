Beal Homes delivers eggs-cellent surprise to Lincolnshire school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Family-owned Beal Homes has been helping the Easter Bunny spread some magic in Lincolnshire this spring.

The independent housebuilder donated 200 Easter Eggs to Castle Wood Academy in Gainsborough, North Lincolnshire, which neighbours Beal’s popular Thonock Vale development.

Colleagues from Beal visited Castle Wood Academy, on The Avenue in the town, to deliver the sweet treats, as part of its ongoing commitment to support local communities.

Selections Design Consultant, Tessa Stork, said: “It was really rewarding to hand over the Easter eggs to the children and see their excitement.

Beal Homes donated hundreds of Easter Eggs to local children to spread some joy this Spring. Beal’s team members, Yasmin Willey and Tessa Stork are pictured with the donations.

“We know some of these children might not otherwise receive an Easter egg, so it was wonderful to be able to spread some happiness and support the local community.”

In Gainsborough, Beal has become an integral part of the local community, providing hundreds of luxury homes at its previous developments, The Swale and Somerby Croft, and is now delivering more than 150 homes at its current Thonock Vale development.

During this time, Beal has become embedded into the community, supporting local schools, grassroots sports and Lincolnshire charities.

Chief Executive Richard Beal said: “At Beal Homes, we’re committed to playing an active role in the communities where we build. Bringing a little Easter spirit to the children in Gainsborough is part of that commitment.”