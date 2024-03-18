Benjamin Adlard Primary invites families to explore the wonders of science

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Benjamin Adlard Primary School in Gainsborough, part of Anthem Schools Trust, invited children and their families to participate in a quest of discovery and exploration this week with a special after-school event.

To mark British Science Week 8-17 March, the Science Extravaganza showcased the wonders of science in a fun and engaging way. From fascinating experiments and hands-on activities to captivating demonstrations and pond dipping, there was something for everyone to enjoy and learn from.

Highlights of the community science event included:

Science Extravaganza at Benjamin Adlard Primary School

Hands-on Experiments: Children and their families had the opportunity to get hands-on and explore the wonders of wildlife up close, gaining valuable insights into the intricate ecosystem of the school pond.

Sustainable Practices: The school’s outdoor learning programme, Roots, which includes the newly launched micro farm, was open to educate attendees about sustainable practices such as growing, sharing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing, and recycling. Families were encouraged to join in efforts to address urgent global challenges like climate change, biodiversity loss, waste, and pollution.

Interactive Demonstrations: Attendees created their own erupting volcanoes, launched bottle rockets, and explored light and dark sheds.

Luke Lovelidge, Benjamin Adlard Headteacher, said: “We’re thrilled to open our doors to the local community and share our passion for science with children and their families. Science is all around us, and this event provided a fantastic opportunity for everyone to explore, ask questions, and enjoy scientific discovery together.”

Children planting in the polytunnels

The event, part of a week-long celebration of science at the school, was aimed at smashing stereotypes: “We want the children to grasp the diverse career opportunities science offers and to shift their perception that all scientists wear white coats and have crazy hair,” added Mr Lovelidge.