Bill is prize winner after completing university degree aged 71

Bill Rayner at his graduation in cap and gown. Photo supplied

A 71 year old Sleaford man has shown you are never too old to learn something new, earning top marks on completion of a university degree.

Bill Rayner admits he left school with no qualifications, but had a successful career in the police force before retiring in 2003.

In 2022, at the age of 68 he had the desire to go to return to education, something he happily accepts could be seen as “madness”.

Bill explained: “Obtaining a degree had always felt like something that would be beyond me, but I reached a stage where I felt I should explore whether it was a possibility.

Heading out of Lincoln Castle grounds, Bill Rayner and his wife Rosalie. Photo supplied

"The University of Lincoln had a BA (hons) course in criminology and sociology. The first area I believed I could cope with and the second would offer me a challenge. I met with Dr Sue Bond-Taylor and she accepted me onto the course.”

He said: “The course was not easy, it challenged long held beliefs and allowed me to explore contemporary sociological concepts. I loved it.

"The younger students became my friends, they enjoyed my inputs and felt they had a ‘university grandad’.”

Studying for three years and attending lectures and seminars at Lincoln, he finished the course in May, aged 71, achieving a first class degree, the highest level available.

Bill Rayner delivers his speech at the graduation ceremony in Lincoln Cathedral. Photo supplied

"I was awarded a school prize and asked to deliver the student speech at the graduation ceremony held at Lincoln Cathedral,” said Bill.

“My own family are so proud of me and I am too,” said Bill. “My son Ben, my wife Rosalie and my sister Kim attended the ceremony and my son made an entry on LinkedIn that attracted 60,000 views.”

Bill does not intend pursuing formal education further but says he will use his experience to encourage others and he is keeping in touch with a number of students to enjoy their progress.