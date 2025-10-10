Billingborough Primary School opens new EYFS outdoor play area - built for pupils, opened by pupils

In a joyful celebration, held during World Mental Health Day, where the children have been wearing yellow and learning about being kind to themselves and keeping mentally healthy, the new play area was officially opened by the pupils themselves!

Complete with a colourful mini arch of balloons and ribbon ceremony, the event marked a special moment for the school community which is in its 150th year, highlighting the importance of pupil voice and ownership in shaping their learning environment.

Parents and carers joined the celebrations to hear the children sing songs and watch them pull the ribbon. The children then enjoyed showing their parents around the play area, and everyone enjoyed some juice and cakes.

The new outdoor space offers a vibrant and secure setting where the children can interact with their peers, develop physical skills, and build confidence through imaginative and social play. Outdoor learning is a vital part of the EYFS curriculum, supporting children's development in areas such as communication, problem-solving, and emotional wellbeing.

CIT Academies, the Trust behind Billingborough Primary School, has championed the project as part of its commitment to creating inclusive and enriching learning environments across its schools. The Trust worked closely with the school team to ensure the space meets the needs of all children, fostering creativity, curiosity, and collaboration from the earliest stages of education.

Tom Thorpe, Headteacher, said:

"The new play area is more than just a place to have fun – it’s a space where friendships are formed, skills are nurtured, and imaginations come to life. We’re thrilled to see the children enjoying it and proud to support their journey through play."

Billingborough Primary School continues to invest in its pupils’ wellbeing and development, with the new EYFS outdoor area standing as a testament to its dedication to early years education.

1 . Contributed EYFS children with their teacher Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Children playing Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Pupils weighing pine cones and conkers Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed children playing in their new sand pit Photo: Submitted