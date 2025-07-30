Birthday celebration at primary school to mark 175 years

On the last Friday of term (July 18), pupils held a celebration of the school's 175th anniversary.

Current pupils and their families were joined by former pupils and staff of the school to commemorate the occasion.

Guests were given a tour of the school followed by a visit to an exhibition which gathered together an amazing array of memorabilia: old school photos, school reports, costumes from decades-old school plays and even the infant teacher's book of lesson planning and test results dating back to 1931!

In addition, there was a film of some of the children currently at the school reading out some memories of school days gone by from their own relatives.

After that, everyone gathered for a photo in front of the original Victorian part of the school. The old school bell was rung ceremoniously by 89 year old Gordon, oldest former student attending, and four year old, Finley, the youngest current student.

Finally, a giant celebration cake, featuring decades of old school photos in icing, was cut and shared on the school field.

The PTA paid for the cake and commemorative keyrings and Withern Methodist Chapel covered the cost of printing the commemorative booklet.

Withern's Hollie Pocklington, mother of three and former student, worked incredibly hard over a number of months to make the event happen, as well as creating the exhibition and producing the booklet.

One former pupil, Martin Lazenby, said of the day: "I really enjoyed my visit… on walking through the gates it was my first visit to the school for 64 years. It was a great display and an enjoyable tour around the extended school. I also was able to meet with other pupils from my time there.

“Thank you to everyone who worked hard to make it such an enjoyable afternoon."

1 . 1000077841.jpg Finley, youngest child currently at the school, aged four, and Gordon, oldest former student, aged 87, ceremoniously ring the old school bell together. Photo: ugc

2 . 1000077840.jpg The celebration cake for the 175th anniversry. Photo: ugc