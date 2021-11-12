Blooming Rotary Club logo to send out important message at Skegness school

The wheel at the Richmond - a Rotakids school - has been constructed free of charge by builders Luke Pilkington, Carl Jupp and Charlie Matthews, who have recently set up their own business.

Luke, the nephew of a staff member, said it was a pleasure to be able to help and give something back to the community,

Carl said the Richmond School is an important part of his life as his children Parker and Paycle both attend the school..

Builders Luke Pilkington, Carl Jupp and Charlie Matthews creating the Rotary Wheel.

Former pupil Charlie remembers happy times at the school and had the job of arranging the Rotary logo into cement.

Chestnut Homes also donated materials, Buildbase gave the bricks and the Tile Factory donated mosaic tiles.

Purple crocus bulbs and heathers are to be planted into the wheel for year-round colour and to represent the colour dye used on the little finger of a child who has received their life-saving polio drops.