Boston academy becomes the first school in Lincolnshire to receive dyslexia award

The British Dyslexia Association (BDA) has awarded Haven High Academy the Dyslexia Friendly Quality Mark - making it the first school in the county to achieve it.

Claire Wilkinson pictured with some students from Haven High Academy celebrating the awarding of the Quality Mark.

It also made the academy, in Boston’s Marian Road, one of only 73 schools in the UK to be awarded the certificate, which shows they meet the required standards.

The Quality Mark provides a framework of support and understanding to ensure everyone within a school or organisation understands the needs of dyslexic individuals - and that appropriate resources and strategies for support are available. Where the mark is in place it is widely acknowledged that, in turn, this is likely to lead to greater levels of achievement for everyone.

Claire Wilkinson, Haven High’s assistant headteacher, SEND and Inclusion, said: "I am so proud of the Additional Learning Team, the staff, and students in their support on our journey to achieve the Dyslexia Quality Mark.

"This has been a tireless and consistent effort throughout the academy, to take our Dyslexia provision to the next level.

“We have not only improved our provision in the classroom, but also our understanding of how to support with homework and celebrate all of our neurodiverse learners.

"We are thrilled to be the first Dyslexia Quality Mark School leading the way in Lincolnshire!"

The Quality Mark is only issued to schools or organisations which can demonstrate that they provide high quality education and/or practice for dyslexic individuals.

Claudia Cotton, the BDA's Dyslexia Friendly Quality Mark Development Manager, said: "The Quality Mark philosophy is that changing practice to accommodate dyslexic individuals results in good practice for everyone.

"Claire and her team work tirelessly for those children with SpLDs who are neurodiverse."