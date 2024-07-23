Boston academy named first Asthma Friendly School in Lincolnshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A school in Boston has become the first in Lincolnshire to be awarded Asthma Friendly School status.

Tower Road Academy has received the honour in recognition of its efforts to support children who have asthma.

The common chronic respiratory disease affects about one in 11 children and young people in the UK.

The Asthma Friendly School initiative is led by the NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board, working closely with the wider Lincolnshire NHS, Lincolnshire County Council and the Children and Young People’s Respiratory Nurse at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Alison Ward, trust attendance leader at Tower Road Academy, receiving the award from Sonia Currier, children and young people programme manager at NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board.

It encourages all schools to welcome children with asthma and put simple strategies in place to ensure they can fully participate in school life.

To achieve Asthma Friendly School status, schools must meet a number of key objectives, including: maintaining an up-to-date asthma register of the children in its care; and ensuring staff can recognise an asthma attack and know how to respond to it.

James McCullough, headteacher at Tower Road Academy, said: “We are proud and delighted that the care we give to those children with asthma has been recognised by the NHS. Being an accredited Asthma Friendly School is important to us: it gives us the confidence that the processes we have in place and the training we undertake places us in the strongest position possible to look after the young people in our school.

“I would encourage every school to gain the accreditation. The process is supportive and is focused on providing the best care for children.”