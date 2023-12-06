Boston-area nursery donates hundreds of pounds to village church after sponsored scarecrow walk

A nursery in a village near Boston has donated hundreds of pounds to its local church following a sponsored scarecrow walk during the Harvest period.

Mon Ami Children’s Nursery, in Swineshead, raised more than £500 for St Mary’s through the event.

The fundraiser involved youngsters from the nursery completing the village’s Harvest scarecrow trail.

This annual event is organised by member of Boston Borough Council for Swineshead and Holland Fen Coun Suzanne Welberry.

Youngsters at Swineshead's Mon Ami Children's Nursery with their Room on the Broom-inspired scarecrow.

It sees members of the community (including Mon Ami) creating scarecrows to put on public display as a fundraiser for St Mary’s Church.

A spokesman for the nursery said: “Last year, we wanted to get involved in the fundraising in some way – St Mary’s Church has hosted us for all kinds of events over the past 20-plus years – and decided to go on a sponsored scarecrow walk with the children around Swineshead village, following Suzanne’s map and finding all the scarecrows.

“Parents and families donated and last year, we raised £200. The children enjoyed it so much that we decided to do it again this year, but raising £550 this time!”