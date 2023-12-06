Boston-area nursery donates hundreds of pounds to village church after sponsored scarecrow walk
Mon Ami Children’s Nursery, in Swineshead, raised more than £500 for St Mary’s through the event.
The fundraiser involved youngsters from the nursery completing the village’s Harvest scarecrow trail.
This annual event is organised by member of Boston Borough Council for Swineshead and Holland Fen Coun Suzanne Welberry.
It sees members of the community (including Mon Ami) creating scarecrows to put on public display as a fundraiser for St Mary’s Church.
A spokesman for the nursery said: “Last year, we wanted to get involved in the fundraising in some way – St Mary’s Church has hosted us for all kinds of events over the past 20-plus years – and decided to go on a sponsored scarecrow walk with the children around Swineshead village, following Suzanne’s map and finding all the scarecrows.
“Parents and families donated and last year, we raised £200. The children enjoyed it so much that we decided to do it again this year, but raising £550 this time!”
The funds – which will go towards the upkeep of the church and the cost of recent works there – were recently presented to the church.