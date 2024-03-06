Boston area pupils learn all about the importance of farming in Lincolnshire

Pupils and staff at Frithville Academy with staff and the tractor from Dyson Farming.

Phil Stothard and Jamie Butler from the company visited the school on Friday as part of the Lincolnshire Showground’s ‘Tractors for Schools’ initiative – which aims to show the important role the tractor plays in bringing food to our tables.

A spokesperson for the school said: “They met with the children and spent 45 minutes talking to the whole school about their jobs. They brought grain and explained how farming works, the soils, how wheat can be used, sustainable farming, circular farming, what standards, how important farming is and also what they do.

“The children then went out by year groups to look around the tractor and got to ask Phil and Jamie more questions. Despite the weather, the children loved learning about local farming.”

Sienna, Year 6 pupil, said: "It was great to learn all the facts about the tractor." Jessica, Year 6 pupil, added: "It was interesting to find out about the crops they grew and what they were made into."