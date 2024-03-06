Boston area pupils learn all about the importance of farming in Lincolnshire
Phil Stothard and Jamie Butler from the company visited the school on Friday as part of the Lincolnshire Showground’s ‘Tractors for Schools’ initiative – which aims to show the important role the tractor plays in bringing food to our tables.
A spokesperson for the school said: “They met with the children and spent 45 minutes talking to the whole school about their jobs. They brought grain and explained how farming works, the soils, how wheat can be used, sustainable farming, circular farming, what standards, how important farming is and also what they do.
“The children then went out by year groups to look around the tractor and got to ask Phil and Jamie more questions. Despite the weather, the children loved learning about local farming.”
Sienna, Year 6 pupil, said: "It was great to learn all the facts about the tractor." Jessica, Year 6 pupil, added: "It was interesting to find out about the crops they grew and what they were made into."
Damian Davey, executive headteacher at Frithville, said: "It's wonderful to have members of our local community come into our school and give children such an amazing experience. At Frithville we aim to give children experiences that will inspire them to look towards the future and what they could become, that has certainly happened today."