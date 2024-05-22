Boston-area school and headteacher at another shortlisted for education 'Oscar'

An image from a previous Tes Schools Awards celebration.

A school in the Boston area and a headteacher at another have been shortlisted for an education ‘Oscar’.

Thomas Middlecott Academy (TMA), in Kirton, and Nicky Donley, headteacher at Kirton Primary School, are both in the running for an honour at this year’s Tes Schools Awards.

TMA is vying for the title of Specialist Provision School of the Year, while Mrs Donley is a nominee in the Primary Curriculum Leader of the Year category.

The Tes Schools Awards aims to, in the words of organisers, ‘celebrate excellence across the whole education sector in one inclusive national event’; they have been dubbed ‘the Oscars of education’.

The shortlist was compiled by a panel of judges, including school leaders and experts.

TMA has been recognised for its alternative provision centre, which caters for pupils with mental health, emotional and wellbeing, or behavioural needs.

Danny Bradford, trust wide alternative provision lead with TMA, said: “Being on the shortlist for the Specialist Provision School of the Year Award makes us at TMA extremely proud. The school is committed to helping disadvantaged and at-risk pupils. All of our pupils thrive in a supportive atmosphere that has been established by the school's very own alternative provision centre.

“These students' lives have been profoundly impacted by the staff's constant dedication to providing them with customised support and resources, which has enabled them to overcome obstacles and realise their full potential. Every student at the centre has access to a timetable that is specifically designed to meet their needs, as well as weekly enrichment activities that both benefit the community and go towards their Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Thomas Middlecott Academy's alternative provision centre, with AP manager Jamie Skinner.

“Since our centre opened, we have seen a significant decrease in suspensions, attendance has increased over 11 per cent and there has also been a significant decrease in negative behaviour. Students are thriving and generally want to come to school to learn. Most importantly these students are happy.”

Kirton Primary Academy is a former Tes Schools Awards winner, having won School of the Year for Staff Wellbeing in 2022.

Speaking of this latest nomination, Mrs Donley explained it stemmed from a team effort.

“The shortlist this time is in recognition of the school’s exciting curriculum,” she said. “In addition to the National Curriculum, the school enhances children’s learning of finances through having its own high street, comprising a shop, market stall, bank and café. It enhances learning on the environment by having two huge glasshouses – based on the Eden Project – housing Mediterranean and tropical biomes. It also represents the temperate zone with a pond, complete with bridge, a vegetable patch, an orchard and an outdoor classroom. We also have a huge climbing frame on the grounds as well as outdoor gym equipment.

From Kirton Primary School's 2022 win, executive headteacher Nicky Donley (holding the award) and staff collecting the award on behalf of the whole school, alongside host Richard Ayoade.

“I have been identified as the curriculum lead but, obviously, the shortlist honours everyone at Kirton Primary School who delivers or supports the curriculum.”

Jon Severs, editor of Tes Magazine, said: “Congratulations to all the shortlisted entries – the standard was so high this year despite the challenges schools face. It is critical we celebrate excellence and share it widely so we can ensure that the fantastic work happening in education is properly recognised.”