Boston area school rated as 'requires improvement' by Ofsted despite its 'rapid improvements'

The school was rated ‘good’ in three out of four key areas – but still received the overall ‘requires improvement’ grade.

William Lovell Academy, in Stickney

The quality of education at the William Lovell Church of England Academy, in Stickney, still needs improvement, according to Ofsted.

The education watchdog inspected the school on October 10 and released their report yesterday (Tuesday).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the overall rating has not changed in the four years since it was last inspected in May, 2020, there have still been some notable improvements, with the inspector stating the school has “rapidly improved”.

Back in 2020, all four areas of ‘overall effectiveness’ – quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management - were graded ‘requires improvement’.

But this year, all but one received an improved ‘good’ rating. The ‘quality of education’ is the area still deemed to be in need of improvement.

An excerpt from the report reads: “Despite the improvements to the curriculum, many pupils still have gaps in their learning that are not addressed well enough. Pupils do not always remember what they have learned. Many do not achieve as well as they could.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the inspector notes that “the school has worked hard to develop the curriculum to meet the needs of all pupils” – they add that “in a small number of subjects, the curriculums are not planned well enough."

The report goes on: “The school does not ensure that teachers consistently present new knowledge in a way that helps pupils make links to what they have learned before. In these subjects,

pupils do not reliably remember what they have learned. Routines for checking what pupils have learned are not strongly embedded in the school. Staff do not quickly identify when pupils have gaps or misconceptions. They do not always give feedback that helps pupils to deepen their understanding.

"Sometimes, lesson activities do not meet the needs of all pupils. When this happens, some pupils become disengaged. Occasionally they disrupt the learning of others.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the school was praised for the support it gives pupils with special education needs and disabilities (SEND), for preparing pupils well for life in modern Britain, and for its “well-planned programme for personal, social and health education (PSHE)”.

The report also notes: “Staff are proud to work at the school. They work together to create a positive environment for pupils to flourish. The school has improved rapidly. Pupils and parents recognise this.”