Boston-area school scoops hat trick of honours in national award scheme

A primary school near Boston has won a hat trick of honours in a national award scheme.

Kirton Primary School, led by headteacher Nicky Donley, collecting one of its three honours at the Education Today School and Supplier Awards 2022. Picture: Education Today

Kirton Primary School was nominated in three categories in the Education Today School and Supplier Awards 2022.

Held by the Education Today magazine, the scheme aims to ‘recognise and reward the suppliers, schools, and individuals who work so tirelessly for the greater good of the sector.’

Last month, at a ceremony in London, Kirton Primary was named winner in all the categories in which it had been shortlisted – primary school of the year, headteacher of the year, and creative school of the year.

It is merely the latest award the school has received. Last year, it was named School of the Year for Staff Wellbeing at the 2022 Tes School Awards.Headteacher, Nicky Donley, said: “It was amazing just to be named as finalists in three national awards. We hoped to bring one award back to school for our ever-expanding trophy cabinets (we have had to buy a second one).

“However, we never dreamed that we would be invited to take the stage for all three awards. It was a fabulous night.”

In naming Kirton Primary School as primary school of the year, organisers said the setting had ‘made a difference to the learning and lives of its pupils, through outstanding teaching, great pastoral care and excellent whole school practice’.

In naming Mrs Donley as headteacher of the year, they described her as a ‘headteacher who has led her school by example and who inspires pupils and staff to achieve great things, including great results, pastoral care, sporting achievement and overall school improvement.’

And in crowning it Creative School of the Year, they described it as a school that ‘thinks outside the box to achieve great teaching and learning through creative, innovative programmes’.

A spokesman for the awards said: “The awards are about shining a spotlight on the schools and individuals who work so tirelessly to ensure the future is bright for our future generations.”