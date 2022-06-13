Boston-area school shortlisted for national staff wellbeing award

Staff at Kirton Primary School during a bonding exercise.

Kirton Primary School is vying for the title of School of the Year for Staff Wellbeing at this year’s Tes Schools Awards.

The awards are billed as a ‘celebration of excellence across the whole education sector’.

Kirton Primary – the only school from Lincolnshire to be named in any category – is one of eight shortlisted for the Staff Wellbeing gong.Nicky Donley, executive headteacher, said the school utilises a ‘whole raft of strategies’ to support staff.

These include: regular audits of staff wellbeing and training, having working parties lead subject areas (rather than giving the responsibility to a sole member of staff), supporting internal promotion, and having free tea and coffee.

“The benefits include a committed team which supports its individual members as well as the wider school community,” Mrs Donley said.

Tes editor and chief judge of the Tes Schools Awards Jon Severs said: “This year has seen an incredibly high standard of entries to the Tes Schools Awards. Every teacher and school who has been nominated should be incredibly proud – it’s a fantastic achievement. We are looking forward to showcasing, as we do every year, just how vital our education professionals are to every facet of this country.”