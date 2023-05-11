Boston-area school up for four national awards, including two 'education Oscars'

Kirton Primary School has been shortlisted for the titles of Primary School of the Year and Primary Curriculum Leader of the Year in the Tes School Awards, the so-called ‘Oscars of education’.
Last year, the school was named School of the Year for Staff Wellbeing in the awards scheme. This year’s event will take place at London’s Grosvenor Park Hotel on June 23.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Executive headteacher Donley said: “The Tes awards are considered to be the pinnacle of all education awards awarded in the UK – the Oscars of the education world, attracting over 10,000 entries from across the UK every year.
“Once again, we are the only representative from Lincolnshire so we feel we are representing more than just our village.“Amazingly, this is the sixth time we have been finalists at this award ceremony, coming back to school with School of the Year for Staff Wellbeing in 2022.
“Recognition like this vindicates all the hard work that goes on in the school every day.”
In addition to these two honours, the school is vying for Educational Establishment of the Year and Leadership in Education for Mrs Donley in the Education Resource Awards, taking place at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham on Thursday, May 18.