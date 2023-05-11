Boston-area school up for four national awards, including two 'education Oscars'

​A primary school in the Boston-area has been shortlisted for four national honours.

Kirton Primary School winning School of the Year for Staff Wellbeing in the Tes School Awards last year, alongside host Richard Ayoade.

​Kirton Primary School has been shortlisted for the titles of Primary School of the Year and Primary Curriculum Leader of the Year in the Tes School Awards, the so-called ‘Oscars of education’.

Last year, the school was named School of the Year for Staff Wellbeing in the awards scheme. This year’s event will take place at London’s Grosvenor Park Hotel on June 23.

Executive headteacher Donley said: “The Tes awards are considered to be the pinnacle of all education awards awarded in the UK – the Oscars of the education world, attracting over 10,000 entries from across the UK every year.

“Once again, we are the only representative from Lincolnshire so we feel we are representing more than just our village.“Amazingly, this is the sixth time we have been finalists at this award ceremony, coming back to school with School of the Year for Staff Wellbeing in 2022.

“Recognition like this vindicates all the hard work that goes on in the school every day.”