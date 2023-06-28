​A Boston teacher has been selected from thousands of nominations across the UK to win a prestigious Pearson National Teaching Silver Award.

Teacher Kate Harrison being congratulated by Boston Mayor, Coun David Brown.

Fishtoft Academy’s Base Leader Kate Harrison was honoured in the Teacher of the Year in a Primary School category for her outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the children she has worked with – and is now shortlisted to win one of only 16 available Gold Awards.

Gold winners will be announced at a gala ceremony in London on November 25th and televised on the BBC’s The One Show.

Kate, who found out about the award at a surprise ‘Mad Hatters Tea Party’ celebration thrown for her, said: “I am amazed and stunned to progress even further in this competition.

Kate, pictured centre with the black hat, with staff and pupils during their 'Mad Hatters' celebration.

“To be a Silver winner is fabulous and reflects the hard work of this school and its pupils.

“It is great to be recognised for all the fulfilling work and mad ideas over the years, and I am looking forward to the trips to London and the experiences offered for the next round.

“It was enough to be nominated - but to win the Silver is a dream I thought was beyond me.”

The renowned Pearson National Teaching Awards recognise the life-changing work that takes place in education, highlighting the vital role educators play.

The moment Kate was told she had won.

Sharon Hague, Senior Vice President of Schools at Pearson UK, said: “We can’t underestimate the huge contribution schools make to our young people’s lives and Kate is an inspiring example of the positive impact an individual can have on pupils and communities.”

Sadie Besley, Senior Director of Operations at Randstad, sponsor of The Award for Teacher of the Year in a Primary School, said: “We extend our warmest congratulations to Kate, a deserving winner for her outstanding achievements, exceptional leadership and unwavering inspiration.

“Kate’s positive influence extends beyond the confines of the school. Her remarkable commitment, along with that of her fellow educators in nurturing pupils, is duly recognised through these awards and we take great pride in our association.”

Kate pictured in class at Fishtoft Academy shortly before the award announcement.