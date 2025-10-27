Boston College honours higher education graduates (IN PICTURES)

On Thursday (October 23), the establishment held its fourth Higher Education Graduation Ceremony.

As an academic partner of the University of Derby, Boston College delivers a range of university-level programmes – from higher national diplomas and foundation degrees to full degrees and PGCE qualifications.

Thursday’s event honoured more than 100 higher education graduates across a range of fields, including education, business, creative arts, sport, fitness and wellbeing, children and young people, and public services. Held at St Botolph’s Church, it began with a procession through the town.

The ceremony was merely the latest public celebration for Boston College this year, following on from its 60th anniversary festivities in the summer. In her opening address, Claire Foster, Boston College principal and chief executive officer, said: “What an absolute privilege it is to stand before you in this beautiful space, steeped in history and meaning, as we celebrate not just today’s graduates – of course, our priority – but also six decades of Boston College serving this wonderful community.

“To our graduating students, this is your day. And when it’s time to leave here and step into whatever comes next, remember that learning doesn’t end. Growth should never end. The bravery that brought you here will be called upon again and again. Stay curious, stay open, stay true to those values that have guided you, because you are now part of the 60-year legacy of students who have walked through Boston College’s doors and emerged changed, equipped, and ready.

“You’re part of a community that believes in lifting each other up, in creating opportunities, in brightening not just our own lives but the lives of those around us.”

To the college’s academics, she said: “You are the heart of Boston College. You don’t just teach subjects, you inspire minds. You don’t just mark assignments, you nurture potential. You don’t just deliver courses, you transform lives. And every graduate here today has been shaped by your expertise, your encouragement, and your unwavering commitment to their success.”

Among those to attend the event was the Mayor of Boston, Coun Barrie Pierpoint, who said: “Boston College isn’t just an educational institution – it is the beating heart of opportunity for our town. For 60 years, it’s been giving people from our area hope, opening doors, and transforming lives. It’s been pivotal in ensuring that young people from Boston don’t just dream about their futures – they have the skills, confidence, and qualifications to make those dreams a reality.”

1 . ​Boston College Higher Education Graduation Ceremony 2025 A group photograph from ​Boston College's Higher Education Graduation Ceremony of 2025. Photo: Daniel Goodyear Photography

2 . ​Boston College Higher Education Graduation Ceremony 2025 A scene from the procession ahead of the ceremony. Photo: Daniel Goodyear Photography

3 . ​Boston College Higher Education Graduation Ceremony 2025 Claire Foster, principal and CEO of Boston College, speaking at the event. Photo: Daniel Goodyear Photography