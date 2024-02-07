Boston College receives its latest Ofsted rating following 'rigorous' 10-day inspection

Boston College

Boston College has been awarded a ‘Good’ Ofsted grading following its recent enhanced inspection. It was previously awarded Good at its last inspection in 2017.

The latest inspection saw seven out of eight key areas graded ‘good’ – with just ‘provision for learners with high needs’ rated as requires improvement.

Leaders at the college say the rating is an achievement that “recognises the college’s commitment to providing high-quality education and training to each and every learner, preparing, and empowering them for success in their chosen careers”.

Boston College celebrates its recent 'Good' Ofsted rating.

Along with its main site in Boston, the college has four smaller sites, in Boston, Spalding, and Horncastle, with specialist facilities for performing arts and sport courses, as well as facilities for evening adult education.

At the time of the inspection, there were 1,802 young learners, according to Ofsted. The majority are said to study “business and accounting, hair and beauty, health and social care, graphics and media, construction, motorsport and automotive at levels 2 or 3”. The report also states there are 85 learners with high needs, 774 adult learners and 340 apprentices.

Between December 5 and 8 last year, the college underwent a rigorous four-day inspection by a 10-member Ofsted team.

A spokesperson for the college said: “This thorough assessment delved into all aspects of the college’s operations, encompassing an evaluation of its provision, leadership, and effectiveness.”

Praising the college, the report states: “Learners have access to a range of support mechanisms to manage stressful situations and develop greater resilience to support their learning as well as their attendance to college.”

It also notes that: “Learners and apprentices develop their knowledge and skills well, and they perform at or above the expected standard”, while priaisng tutors for making “effective use of high-quality learning resources for adult learners and re-visit topics so that they successfully build on their knowledge”.

An excerpt from the Ofsted report reads: “Learners, including those with high needs, benefit from work experience placements or work-related learning and live briefs. Learners with high needs benefit from well-planned induction activities that prepare them suitably for college. Staff in foundation learning create a calm, caring and nurturing environment and as a result, learners with high needs develop their independent living and personal skills well.”

Inspectors also praised the college’s dedication to student welfare, noting that: “Learners are well informed about key topics linked to their personal development, such as healthy relationships, consent, and sexual harassment. They are confident to discuss these topics and understand how to identify negative behaviours in others.”