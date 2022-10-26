Boston College to open Horncastle Campus

The new campus for the Ofsted rated ‘Good’, Boston College, will provide part time daytime and evening courses for adults aged 19+.

Built on Horncastle’s Mareham Road, alongside a Public Sector Hub that will be home to East Lindsey District Council and partner organisations, the campus will allow the College to provide local residents better access to quality learning provision with courses available up to Level 2, as well as local workforce development opportunities.

Claire Foster, Principal and CEO of Boston College, said: “Boston College is delighted to be part of this exciting new investment in Horncastle.

"Our college’s purpose is to support the development of skills and the opportunities that education and training bring for

people and prosperity.

"We look forward to working with our local communities to do just that – within a high-quality facility and in this beautiful town.”

The learning space will be based on the ground floor of the new building and will include four classrooms, a digital innovation computed-based classroom and staff room.

The College successfully secured over £1.2 million for the campus from the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership as part of the Government’s Getting Building Fund, with the College investing a further £80,000.

The Campus’ course provision has been linked to employers and opportunities within Horncastle, to provide the best potential progression routes to learners, with courses including Accounting AAT Certificate Level 2, Introduction to Early Years Level 1 and Introduction to the role of a Teaching Assistant.

Community Clubs will also be available with the first one, Christmas Sewing Club, running in perfect timing for the festive season. Plans are to introduce new courses throughout the year to tailor the provision to the local economy’s wants and needs, as well as termly free course promotions.

As well as benefiting residents, the new campus will also benefit East Lindsey businesses by providing readily available training to meet skills needs, helping them to grow and increase productivity, as well as having access to a pool of talented individuals that now have the skills, they need to help them grow and boost the local economy.

Willmott Dixon has been overseeing the construction of the new campus and Hub and will be investing 14 percent of the contract value back into the region.

This will be delivered through community initiatives, such as career events with the College. As well as this, through their ‘Now or Never’ sustainability strategy, Willmott Dixon has also ensured that sustainability is at the heart of the development.