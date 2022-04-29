The new £750,000 development was officially opened this week.

Called the Care Centre of Regional Excellence (Care CoRE) the new facility is an innovative, multi-functional training centre for the care sector.

The Care CoRE, part funded by the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, was officially opened on Tuesday by Sandra Williamson, Chief Operating Officer - East Locality NHS Lincolnshire CCG.

The college says it is focused on teaching the industries future workforce and recognised as a Centre of Regional Excellence for training and personal development in the local area.

Performing the ribbon cutting is Sandra Williamson, Chief Operating Officer - East Locality NHS Lincolnshire CCG.

Located on the second floor of the College’s Rochford Campus, the area was reconfigured to provide Health and Social Care learners with an industry standard clinical ward and a realistic working flat for social care including a kitchen, bathroom and bedroom to model supported living.

The project also included re-roofing and replacement windows and the installation of a lift providing access for everyone to the centre.

Learners will also benefit from brand new equipment including virtual and augmented reality, smart technologies such as fridges, motion sensors, remote monitoring capabilities, ceiling track hoist, vital signs monitor, a diabetic foot, medical screens, mannequins, iPads, laptops and furniture.

Jo Wright, Boston College Curriculum Leader for Health and Social Care, said: “We are delighted to have been given these fabulous resources to support Health and Social Care in our local community.

"The Care CoRE will not just support students starting on their care career journey, but also professionals in practice.

"The ward emulates a real-life working environment with all the latest equipment, and the flat is set up to support a person with complex needs.”

Following the opening, Pat Doody, Chair of Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership said: “The care sector is of vital importance, especially in Greater Lincolnshire where we have a higher-than-average proportion of older residents, and technology is changing how we support them.

"The Care CoRE will provide training for those working in the care sector and will focus on digital skills and new technology, such as virtual and augmented reality, mobile apps, smart fridges, motion sensors and remote monitoring capabilities.