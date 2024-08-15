Boston Grammar School headteacher praises 'superb' departing Year 13 on A-level results day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The headteacher of Boston Grammar School has praised the departing Year 13 on A-level results day 2024.

In a statement released this morning (Thursday, August 15), John McHenry said the school was ‘once again celebrating impressive A-level results’.

Placing the achievements in the context of Covid-19, he said: “This is the first cohort since 2019 to have sat both GCSE and A-level examinations. It is admirable that students have achieved so much given they faced similar disruption to previous year groups.

“Every student has undoubtedly overcome significant challenges in the last four years. There is a personal story behind every set of grades and all students deserve to be commended for their efforts and determination.”

Boston Grammar School. Library image

Continuing, he said: “Students, staff and parents have worked together to ensure success. The class of 2024 has been superb in many respects throughout their time at BGS and they have personified the school’s CARE (care, achievement, respect and excellence) values. The school is proud of the achievements of all our Year 13 students who are now moving on to their preferred university courses, apprenticeships or employment.”

Mr McHenry also spoke of ‘many excellent individual performances’.

‘Particularly noteworthy’, he said, were the achievements of: Tanish Agrawal-Esteve, Akshaj Airon, Evie Blow, Harley Butterfield, Reece Cherian, Joshua Grummitt, Lily-Grace Horrey, Oliver Jackson, Karolis Jokubauskas, Abdul Kamran, Mabel Klonowski, Raimonda Lastauskaite, Josh Legate, Vidur Motkur, Joshua Pearson, Jack Robinson, Jamie Smith and Kacper Twardowski.

Akshaj Airon achieved five A* grades in biology, chemistry, mathematics, psychology and the Extended Project Qualification – an ‘incredible feat’, Mr McHenry said.

Joshua Grummitt’s ‘outstanding’ performance has secured him a place at Cambridge to study history and modern languages, he added.

“Congratulations to all Year 13 students. We wish you every success in your next steps and look forward to celebrating with you at Prize Giving!” the statement concluded.