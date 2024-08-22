Boston High School celebrates 'outstanding' set of achievements at GCSE

“Despite the challenges of the new, more rigorous GCSE examinations introduced this summer, the school has surpassed even its pre-pandemic results from 2019,” a spokesman said.

Headteacher Andrew Fulbrook said: “We are once again delighted with our students’ GCSE results. The hard work and commitment of both our students and staff have been rewarded with an outstanding set of achievements.”

Highlights for 2024 include:

More than a third (34.4 per cent) of all grades were 9-7.

Almost 20 per cent of all grades were 8 or 9.

The vast majority of pupils (99.1 per cent) achieved at least a standard pass (a grade 4) in maths.

Again, almost all pupils (97.4 per cent) secured a standard pass in English and Maths, with 71 per cent achieving a higher pass.

More than two-thirds (68 per cent) of pupils earned a grade 4 or above in 9-12 GCSEs, with 86 per cent attaining eight GCSEs at grade 4 or above.

“These results underscore the unwavering dedication and excellence of Boston High School’s students and staff, setting a strong foundation for future successes,” the spokesman added.

1 . Boston High School Pheobe Hancock (left) and Nicol Platonova. Photo: Mick Fox

2 . Boston High School Lois Gleasley (left) and Evie Spilman. Photo: Mick Fox

3 . Boston High School Klaudia Macusiak (left) and Krystal Revell. Photo: Mick Fox