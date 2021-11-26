Boston nursery wins garden centre donation to create kitchen garden, mud kitchen and fairy garden

Pupils and staff in the area set to be transformed.

The Great Outdoors initiative at Boston Nursery School, in Church Road, was one of three local community gardening projects shortlisted for support by Dobbie’s Garden Centre, in Wainfleet Road.

The opportunity came as part of the retailer’s Helping Your Community Grow initiative, which aims to create 69 new or revamped green spaces around the UK – one for each of its main stores.

Following a public vote, Boston Nursery School was named as the winner for the Wainfleet Road branch and received £500 to spend in store.

Its vision is to develop an enclosed outdoor space at the front of the nursery to create a sensory area; a kitchen garden to grow vegetables and salads; a mud kitchen to rehearse and create recipes; and, utilising the horse chestnut trees in its grounds, a fairy garden to inspire imagination. The project leader is Beth Cooper.

Head of school Kathryn Hutton said: “The children and staff at Boston Nursery School are delighted to have won the donation from Dobbie’s Garden Centre, Boston, and want to say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who voted for us.

“We are all very excited about transforming our outdoor space at the front of our nursery into an enticing area for children to play and learn as they experience the outdoors in a stimulating and engaging, natural environment.”