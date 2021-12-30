Boston pupil sees Christmas card design become reality in competition run by manufacturing business

A window and door manufacturing business near Boston teamed up with a school in the town to help it share season’s greetings.

By David Seymour
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 3:50 pm
Tracy Pomfret, head of marketing, presents Antoni with the £100 book token.

George Barnsdale, of Donington, worked with children at Boston West Primary School to create a design for its 2021 corporate Christmas cards.

The winning design came from Antoni Kaszuba, nine. It features snowy woodland, sea life, and ‘green’ energy.

Antoni was presented with a book token worth £100 for his school to use.

Antoni's winning design.

Tom Wright, managing director of George Barnsdale, said: “There were so many great designs, it was difficult to choose just one winner. But we felt that Antoni’s design most closely told our story about timber windows, keeping out the cold, caring for the environment and most of all having hope for the future.”