Boston pupils bid to create a happy ending for The Gingerbread Man as part of folktale-inspired fun (GALLERY)

At work on a gingerbread man, pupils at Hawthorn Tree Primary School.

After reading The Gingerbread Man, reception children at Hawthorn Tree Primary School got the chance to bake their own gingerbread men.

Some of their creations were then used in an experiment, showing what happened when the treats were added to various liquids.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils were also challenged to make a raft that the Gingerbread Man could have used to cross the river at the end of the tale, rather than relying on the sly fox that would, in the end, have him as a snack.

Items such as lolly sticks and Lego pieces were used to create the vessels, which were then tested on a stream in the school’s outside area. In total, three of the gingerbread men successfully made it to the other side.

Another tale that inspired activities was The Little Red Hen. After reading this, children got the chance to make their own bread and butter.

'You can't catch me ... ' or maybe you can?

Inspired by The Little Red Hen, a bread-making session was held at Hawthorn Tree Primary School.