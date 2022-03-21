Boston pupils cuddle ‘smelly’ meerkat and hold a python and tarantula

Boston West Academy pupils and staff join together to hold a huge snake.

The youngsters at the school, in Sussex Avenue, enjoyed a special visit from Animals UK who brought with them a python, tarantula, skunk, meerkat and tortoise.

Children got to handle them and learn interesting facts about each species.

A school spokeman said “The children were highly engaged during the visit from Animals UK.

A cuddle with a surprisingly smelly meerkat.

“They were particularly brave to hold a tarantula and a snake. They were very inquisitive about the skunk and asked lots of questions about him.

“The meerkat was very popular and everyone enjoyed having a cuddle with him, although they were surprised to find out that male meerkats smell so much.

“It was a highly enjoyable experience for all staff and children.”

Pupils bravely handle a tarantula.