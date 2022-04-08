Boston pupils learn about the dangers of playing on building sites

Hawthorn Tree pupils pictured on their site visit to the Saxon Grange development near their school. Images supplied.

Gleeson Homes invited the year one youngsters and their class teacher along to see its 85 home Saxon Grange development in Toot Lane, and to learn about the hazards posed by building sites

Donning their own hi vis’ jackets and hard hats, the children had a safety talk by Paula Clark, health and safety manager, about the dangers of playing on such sites, and the importance of wearing the correct PPE.

Gleeson’s site manager Gary Davies and bricklayer Carl Gibbs later helped the children have a go at building their own walls with lightweight bricks and trowels.

Pupils listened to a health and safetly talk about the dangers of playing on building sites. Image supplied.

A spokesperson for Gleeson Homes said they were ‘delighted’ with the pupils’ visit.

They said: “As part of Gleeson’s Community Matters programme we are keen to ensure that we play a part in the communities which we build by collaborating with local schools, teams and charities to support good causes and provide moments of joy like this one.”

After a fun-filled session, the children headed back to school where they all took part in writing Gleeson letters with drawings to say thank you for the visit.

Sarah Herring, head teacher at the school said: “The children really enjoyed visiting the construction site, even getting to wear the bright jackets and safety hats was exciting! Their favourite parts were watching the digger and having a little go at bricklaying. Some of the children have decided they now want to be a digger driver or a brick layer when they grow up. We had a great time, added to which, it’s great to build links in the local community.”

Allen Marshall, Regional Managing Director at Gleeson said: “The children loved seeing the building site in action, learning about the importance of safety and trying out being builders for themselves.

“I think we certainly found several tradesmen and women of the future! Gleeson understands the importance of involving the community before and during the construction of developments, leaving a legacy once the work is complete.”