A secondary school in Boston has been defended after it was rated as ‘inadequate’ by education watchdog Ofsted.

Haven High Academy has been given the rating – the lowest of the four available to inspectors – for its overall effectiveness following a two-day inspection in July.

It was also classed as ‘inadequate’ in three out of four sub-categories: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, and leadership and management.

The remaining sub-category, personal development, was rated as ‘requires improvement’, one grade higher.

Haven High Academy is overseen by the Voyage Education Partnership. In a statement released on behalf of the school, the trust said: “We are very disappointed with the report, and strongly disagree with its conclusions. The inspection team visited us just five weeks after our new executive principal had taken up post, and as a snapshot taken back in July, the report certainly does not reflect the school we are today, four months on.

“We have made huge strides forward since the July inspection, making progress across a number of fronts. This includes new heads of school in each campus; new year group hubs with five members of staff dedicated to pastoral leadership of each year group; enhanced training for teaching colleagues to improve the quality of lessons; and improved communications with families, providing better and more regular information and updates, including through the weekly newsletter.

“We are already seeing real impact on the ground, including a leap forward in attendance, which has improved significantly since last year and a substantial fall in suspensions, more than halving the number last year.

“We remain absolutely committed to building on these improvements so that Haven High delivers the excellent quality of education that students deserve and are confident that Ofsted will recognise the positive changes we have made when they visit us again.”

Critical comments made in the report include:

“Although the pupils at Haven High say ‘things are getting better recently’, they do not benefit from an acceptable quality of education. Teaching that does not routinely take into account pupils’ needs, fill their knowledge gaps and help them to develop a secure understanding has led to pupils achieving poorly. There is little sign that achievement is improving.”

“Many pupils experience a fragmented education. Attendance is low and suspensions are high. Pupils miss too much learning due to being absent, disengaged or suspended. When pupils do attend lessons, there is not a clear or coherent strategy to help them catch up on missed learning.”

“Parents and carers have lost faith in the school. They do not feel the school has communicated well enough about the number of significant changes that impact their children daily.”

“Significant variability in how well the curriculum is taught has led to pupils underachieving. Not all teachers are sufficiently skilled in teaching the curriculum. They do not consistently adapt how they teach to help pupils learn, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Teachers do not routinely address gaps in pupils’ knowledge. Teachers do not ensure that pupils’ work is of a high enough quality. Work undertaken to redesign the curriculum in some subjects has not led to an improvement in how these curriculums are taught.”

“Strategies to support pupils who struggle to read have been implemented too slowly. This work is only having a positive impact on the reading ability of pupils in Year 7. This work has not yet started for older pupils. Those older pupils who require it do not get the necessary support to become fluent readers.”

There are a number of positive observations in the report, as well, but the word ‘however’ tends to accompany them. For instance:

“The school has begun to tackle poor behaviour. Pupils say that the school is calmer recently. However, some pupils and staff think rewards and sanctions are not applied fairly across the school. Most pupils say that there are trusted adults they know they can speak to if they have a problem. However, some pupils’ behaviour makes other pupils feel uneasy and worried. Not all pupils are confident that staff tackle this consistently, so they do not always report concerns.”

“The school promotes pupils’ wider development. Pupils learn about careers and future next steps. Year 10 pupils can undertake work experience. Pupils learn how to stay safe, including online. They have some understanding about protected characteristics. Pupils learn about respect and tolerance. However, some do not apply this well to how they treat others. Pupils do not learn how to be independent and resilient to support them to engage routinely with learning.”

“Staff are much happier at this school than in previous years. However, a significant minority of staff are still concerned about pupils’ behaviour.”

Safeguarding arrangements, though, are given as ‘effective’.

The full report can be found here.

Haven High Academy’s previous rating for overall effectiveness was ‘requires improvement’.

This was in 2022 and was the third time in a row it had received the rating, following inspections in 2019 and 2016.