Boston school improving since 'inadequate' rating, but more needs to be done to remove it from special measures, says Ofsted

A secondary school in Boston has improved since being judged as ‘inadequate’ in 2024, but more needs to be done to remove it from special measures, Ofsted has said.

Haven High Academy played host to the education watchdog across two days last month.

The visit was the school’s first ‘monitoring inspection’ since it was rated as ‘inadequate’ (the lowest of the grades available to Ofsted) in 2024, at which time it was judged as requiring special measures.

Monitoring inspections are held to identify and report on a school’s progress, rather than to issue a new grade.

Yesterday (Thursday, October 16), the findings from last month’s visit were published.

The main part of the report opens by stating, in bold: “Leaders have made progress to improve the school, but more work is necessary for the school to no longer be judged as requiring special measures.”

It adds, again in bold, that ‘HMCI (His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Education) is of the opinion that the school may appoint early career teachers’. A sign of progress, this follows on from a statement in the 2024 report, which ran as: “Having considered the evidence, we strongly recommend that the school does not seek to appoint early careers teachers.”

The rest of the report is something of a mixed bag, for while the school is praised in numerous areas, it is almost always followed by a ‘however’.

For instance, on the subject of the curriculum, it states: “The school has undertaken a careful evaluation of the curriculum across the full range of subjects. It is now in the process of strengthening the curriculum design to make sure that the important knowledge and vocabulary that pupils should learn is identified.

“However, in many subjects, this work is in the early stages. This means that teachers do not have a clear understanding of what pupils should learn and when they should learn it. As a result, pupils struggle to connect new knowledge to what they know already. Furthermore, because important knowledge is not clearly defined or sequenced in the curriculum, teachers cannot check accurately how well pupils are progressing.”

In relation to special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), it states: “The school has improved the way that it identifies the needs of pupils with SEND. Staff who work closely with pupils with SEND have been trained to understand their specific needs and how to support them. Information about pupils with SEND is shared with relevant staff."

“However, this information is often not detailed enough to support teachers to meet the needs of these pupils. Furthermore, some staff lack expertise in adapting learning to meet the needs of all pupils in the classroom.”

Similarly, while behaviour is said to have ‘improved significantly’, the report adds that ‘a minority of pupils display unkind behaviour towards their peers’.

One area in which the praise went unqualified, though, was attendance. This is said to have ‘improved significantly’.

“The school has prioritised making sure that pupils attend school often and demonstrate positive attitudes to learning,” the report states. “Leaders monitor attendance forensically. Staff work closely with pupils and their families to identify the barriers that lead to poor attendance. Pastoral teams provide targeted and individualised support for pupils who do not attend well.”

The report ends on a high, too, stating: “The trust has acted decisively to significantly strengthen the school’s leadership team. It has supported the school with resources and expertise to make necessary improvements. The school has also worked with other schools and trusts since the previous inspection. Leaders have sought advice and visited a number of other schools in the area. This has influenced the actions they have taken to improve Haven High Academy positively.”

Haven High Academy has been approached for a comment.