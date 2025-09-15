Boston school offers pupils chance to win a TV in bid to further improve attendance figures

Haven High Academy, Boston. Library image

A school in Boston is offering pupils the chance to win a TV in a bid to further its improve attendance figures.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In exchange for 100 per cent attendance in any two weeks, pupils at Haven High Academy will be entered into a draw for a 40-inch smart TV.

Through the scheme, they are invited to be a Haven ‘HERO’ – an acronym for ‘here everyday, ready on time’.

The initiative has attracted national media attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Executive headteacher Austin Sheppard said: “At Haven High we are resolutely committed to improving attendance. We were very proud to have improved our attendance by over three per cent last academic year, a feat that made us one of the most improved schools, for attendance, in the county.

“We are aiming to make further improvements this year. We know that there is a significant link between attendance and outcomes, as noted by the DfE (Department for Education) attendance report, March 2025. We also know that the habits that are formed at the start of the academic year can often lead to a trend that is repeated for the rest of the year.

“Helping to motivate students and their families to put attendance first is key. With this reward we wanted to ensure that it was a prize that students would be eager to win and the TV seemed a great fit.

“This prize giveaway is part of a comprehensive attendance strategy that includes many elements of accountability and other rewards. Setting high expectations for our students and rewarding those who meet these is a key part of our school improvement strategy and this is a great example of that.”