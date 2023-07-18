Boston school strikes partnership with music programme endorsed by Andrew Lloyd Webber

​A school in Boston has announced a partnership with an arts programme endorsed by global musical theatre star Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Pupils at Kirton's Thomas Middlecott Academy honing their music skills.

​Thomas Middlecott Academy, in Kirton, has joined forces with the respected Music in Secondary Schools Trust (MiSST) to provide what is described as ‘transformative classical music education.’

MiSST works with 29 schools across the UK bringing opportunities to children who otherwise might not have been able to access music tuition. This is the first time it has worked with a school in Boston.

Under the partnership, pupils will receive a minimum of three years’ tuition, as well as free classical instruments and performance opportunities.

MiSST was founded in April 2013 with the belief that children and young people’s lives could be transformed through high quality music education.

It currently supports more than 10,200 pupils. To date, it has impacted the lives of more than 18,700 youngsters, with projections to help more than 20,000 by September.

Its supporters include Andrew Lloyd Webber (its Key Stage 3 curriculum is known as the Andrew Lloyd Webber Programme).

Speaking about the programme in general, the multi-award-winning composer said: “Engagement in the arts changes lives. The positive impact of the arts on health, social mobility and well being are now irrefutable. I passionately believe that everyone in this country, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, should be able to participate and I am thrilled that MiSST's music programme will make the difference for these young people.”

Kimberley Willmot, executive principal at Thomas Middlecott School, part of the David Ross Education Trust, said: “This collaboration between Thomas Middlecott Academy and MiSST aligns with our belief that engagement in the arts can foster a love of learning. We believe that the arts have a hugely positive impact on mental health, wellbeing and the wider community.