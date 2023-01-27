Boston school to stage prom fair fashion show fundraiser for own Year 11 send-off

A school near Boston is to host a prom fair fashion show in aid of its 2023 Year 11 send-off.

Dresses from a previous prom fair at Thomas Middlecott Academy.

Thomas Middlecott Academy, in Kirton, will be staging the event on Tuesday, January 31, from 6-8pm, to raise funds for its Year 11 prom later in the year.

Local businesses, including Fancy Frox and Suits Direct, both from Spalding, and The Salon, from Kirton, will be providing outfits and styling for catwalk models.

In addition to the catwalk fashion show, various trade stands will be set up, offering beauty services, jewellery, and more.

The Prom Fayre will also offer attendees the opportunity to win raffle prizes, including a one-to-one golf lesson at Away Resorts, a family day pass to Tattershall Farm Park, tickets to a Boston United game, and a day with an electric Mini, including afternoon tea at the Woodhall Spa's Petwood Hotel.

Kimberley Willmott, executive principal, said: “This will be our first Prom Fayre since the pandemic and we’ve made it our biggest and best yet. Never have we had such amazing prizes on offer, and the support from local businesses is incredibly heart-warming.

“The Prom means so much to our Year 11 leavers, especially after the past few years in which they’ve handled the unprecedented circumstances with extraordinary resilience. They deserve a fun send off and we hope the Prom Fayre will enable us to give them an extra special experience.”