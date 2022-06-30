Pupils at St George's Prep School celebrate their award at their Farm School in Langrick.

The school, in London Road, was selected as a Regional Winner of the Primary Awards for Green Education in Schools 2022 with its ‘highly-unusual’ project called 'Our Wildlife Haven'.

The children have been planning and creating a four- acre wildlife haven at their Farm School at Langrick.

Having assessed the soils, working in conjunction with local agronomists and seed specialists, they have sown a wildflower meadow, planted trees and designed a pond area.

This has been incorporated into their learning about nature, sustainability, eco-systems and biodiversity, following the school curriculum that brings learning to life.

The judges commented: “This was a fantastic and highly-unusual project.

"What a brilliant opportunity for the children to transform a large space into a mini nature reserve.

"We were really impressed with the way in which the children sought advice and help from experts too.”

A spokesperson at the Ofsted-rated ‘outstanding’ independent school added: “Some 140 entries and around 19,000 children took part in the awards this academic year.

"The children's passion and commitment shone through, and it was amazing to see how many different approaches schools in the UK are taking to address environmental education.”