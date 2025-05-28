Boston students praised for organising 'truly unforgettable' VE Day tribute

Two students at a school in Boston have been praised for their ‘dedication’ and ‘vision’ after organising four days of activities to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Lucy McKenna, 16, and Jessica Wood, 17, of Boston High School, led the Spilsby Road site in its commemorations of the historic milestone.

The Year 12 students had the idea for the tribute about a year ago; they were supported in developing it by headteacher Andrew Fulbrook and senior leadership team administrator Ronda Ironmonger.

Activities ran from Tuesday, May 6, to Friday, May 9, and included such highlights as: a street party-style celebration on the school field, featuring live period music, a display of military vehicles, and a flypast by a Lancaster; a spectacular aerial photograph in which staff and children formed the letters V and E; and visits to the We’ll Meet Again Second World War museum, at Freiston Shore, and the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, in East Kirkby.

Jessica Wood (left) and Lucy McKenna, of Boston High School, with headteacher Andrew Fulbrook and senior leadership team administrator Ronda Ironmonger.

Both Lucy and Jessica told The Standard of the importance of Remembrance to them.

Lucy said she found particular inspiration in the story of wireless operator/air gunner Edwin Gordon Thomas, who was killed in the Second World War, aged 21.

“It was Edwin's story which inspired me to raise awareness of how important it is to never forget their sacrifices,” she said. “After all, they gave their today for our tomorrow and ultimately allowed us to live with freedom and prosperity.”

Speaking of the tribute itself, Jessica said: “Doing this event for the 80th anniversary of VE Day, with a close friend of mine and such an incredible headteacher was so extremely fun.”

A selection of photos from the school's street party-style celebration.

“It took a lot of organising; however, it was something that we all took on with pride and a fantastic use of teamwork,” she added.

“We hope that this will be a legacy moment, to show people that the past is important and should always be commemorated and celebrated,” she said.

A spokesman for the school said: “We couldn’t be more proud of Jessica and Lucy for turning their vision into reality.”

“Through their unwavering dedication, meticulous planning, and sheer determination, they organised a celebration that was both deeply meaningful and truly unforgettable,” they added. “Their commitment to honouring this historic occasion with a week of special events ensured a fitting tribute to those who served, while also creating an inspiring and uplifting experience for all who attended the events.

Staff (and some students) in period dress for the street party-style celebration.

“The remarkable effort they put into organising and delivering such a spectacular commemoration is a testament to their passion, leadership, and communication skills.

“Thanks to their vision and hard work, the celebration was an outstanding success, and they should take immense pride in all they have achieved.”