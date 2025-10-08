Branston apprentice returns to his roots in engineering

Leading potato supplier Branston is celebrating the career progression of one of its team members as he moves into a new apprenticeship role in engineering, returning to the sector after university.

Sebastian Oles joined Branston in 2023 after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with a degree in civil engineering. Although he began his career in the production team at Branston’s Lincolnshire headquarters, Seb always had a clear ambition to work in engineering. His degree knowledge, combined with two years of practical experience, has prepared him perfectly for this next step.

Sebastian is now starting his Level 3 Maintenance and Operations Engineering apprenticeship, which will allow him to build on his engineering foundation and progress towards his long-term career goals.

Sebastian said: “Joining Branston as a graduate was the best decision I could have made. I have been consistently supported throughout my years here and thanks to my managers and wider team, I will continue to expand my skillset and take steps toward my dream job.

Sebastian will be proudly taking on his apprenticeship from September 2025

“In this new role I’ll be tackling more complex production challenges, which will really develop my problem-solving skills. I’ll also have the chance each week to shadow a senior engineer, which is a huge advantage for me as I learn best through hands-on experience.

"Alongside this, I will be helping to train new technicians which means I can improve my management skills - that is the highlight for me and something I don’t take lightly.”

Branston has also supported another apprentice, Leanne Brown, who joined the business in HR without prior experience but has progressed quickly. After completing a Level 3 apprenticeship, she is now working towards a Level 5 People Professional apprenticeship.

Leanne said: “At first, I wasn’t sure what to expect but two years on, I couldn’t recommend an apprenticeship more, especially for those unsure about their career path. During my time at Branston, my confidence has increased dramatically. I am so supported and know that if I work hard, I can continue learning and really progress within the business.”

Sebastian and Leanne will be two out of 14 apprentices currently working at Branston, the business continues to nurture upcoming talent and encourages those who wish to take on-the-job training.

Michelle Tremble, HR partner at Branston, said: “Sebastian and Leanne are great examples of how apprenticeships can help people shape their careers. Whether it’s building on a degree, like Seb, or discovering a new path, like Leanne, we’re committed to supporting our people to develop and grow.”

Branston offers schemes across all of its sites in operations, technical and engineering from Level 2 through to degree level apprenticeships.

For more information about apprenticeships at Branston visit www.branston.com.or to discover the variety of apprenticeships available across the UK, visit https://www.gov.uk/apply-apprenticeship.