Paul Sturgess stopped by Staniland Academy on Tuesday (September 17).

The 36-year-old measures 7ft 7.26in – in 2011, he was named the tallest basketball player in the world; in 2017, he was officially recognised as being ‘The Tallest Man in Britain’.

Kerry Carr, deputy head teacher, said: “Here at Staniland Academy we foster inclusivity and diversity, we strive to ensure that the children we teach know that everyone is unique and our differences should be celebrated.

“We also want to ensure they have broad career aspirations so regularly have visitors to discuss with our children the variety of paths that can be available for them in their futures. As part of this learning, we invited Paul Sturgess, who works with schools to promote this celebration of differences.

“Paul met the entire school sharing the clear message to children that although his height sets him apart from the rest, being different is a good thing and our children shouldn't shy away from who they are. He shared that they should focus on the things they are good at and one day you can hopefully make a career out of it.”

Paul started playing basketball when he was 14 and would go on to receive a full basketball scholarship to attend Florida Institute of Technology University, in America. Later, he was drafted by the iconic Harlem Globetrotters, with whom he travelled the world, performing basketball exhibitions under the nickname ‘Tiny’.

Today, as well as speaking at schools, he also is a film and TV performer, with credits including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Doctor Who, and Fantastic Beasts.

Mrs Carr continued: “Throughout the day Paul met with classes and spent time with all the children in workshops, helping them develop their own basketball skills, while the teachers looked at all the career pathways linked to sports, such as medical pathways, nutrition, fitness, health and many more. We also had a lot of measuring contests, and unfortunately Mr Evans' record for being the tallest male (at 6ft 5in) in school has been shattered.

“It was an incredible day, and we are extremely thankful that such wonderful people are as invested in the success of our young people as we are.”

1 . Britain's Tallest Man visits Boston school Paul Sturgess with (from left) pupils Aleksandar, six, Mylie, five, and Lexi, five, and staff member Emma Cook. Photo: Contributor

2 . Britain's Tallest Man visits Boston school Paul, with headteacher Rachel Bailey. Photo: Contributor

3 . Britain's Tallest Man visits Boston school Paul in the whole school assembly, competing with teacher Rowan Evans for the tallest man at Staniland Academy record. Photo: Contributor

4 . Britain's Tallest Man visits Boston school Youngsters gather around Paul. Photo: Contributor