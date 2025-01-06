Broadband provider to support more than 500 students through Lincolnshire Institute of Technology bursary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 500 underrepresented students will get support to learn science, technology, engineering and maths skills in Lincolnshire

Rural broadband specialist, Quickline Communications, is sponsoring a bursary for students who are learning STEM subjects at Lincolnshire’s colleges and universities.

The company - which is providing 170,000 hard-to-reach premises across Lincolnshire and Yorkshire with gigabit-capable broadband - has joined the Lincolnshire Institute of Technology (LIoT) as its newest employment partner, supporting its mission to develop and deliver training and qualifications that meet regional needs.

The partnership will see Quickline Communications commit to making education more accessible through the bursary, which will benefit more than 500 students.

Mick Lochran and Julian Chalk

The bursary will be used to support students from underrepresented groups, including mature students, parents, people from low income families, people with a disability and people who were previously in care.

Students who meet this criteria and are enrolled on level 4 and 5 courses will be eligible for the funds, which can be put towards study costs, travel costs and additional childcare costs.

Mick Lochran, Director of the LIoT, said:

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Quickline Communications to the Lincolnshire Institute of Technology and it’s fantastic to see the business’s commitment to making STEM education more accessible.

“The bursary will help us to remove the barriers underrepresented groups face when enrolling for, attending and achieving higher-level technical qualifications and moving into employment.”

Julian Chalk, Head of Engagement and Enablement at Quickline Communications, added:

“We’re very excited to be joining the Lincolnshire Institute of Technology and can’t wait to get stuck in with some exciting new projects.

“Our whole ethos as a business revolves around accessibility - we connect rural communities that have been left behind by other providers and are on a mission to ensure that everyone has access to decent broadband, wherever they live.

“Now, we’re channelling this focus on accessibility and inclusivity into our work with the Lincolnshire Institute of Technology, ensuring everyone has access to the education they need to thrive in a STEM career.”

Quickline Communications joins LIoT’s two other employment partners, Bakkavor and United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

LIoT is a partnership between employers and nine education partners across the county - the University of Lincoln, University Campus North Lincolnshire, University Centre Grimsby, Boston College, Grantham College & University Centre, Lincoln College, Riseholme College, Lincoln UTC and Stamford College.

It is part of a national network of 21 IoTs, made up of experienced education providers and leading employers across England. Backed by £290 million of government investment, each IoT focuses on specialisms to suit their location, with the aim to fill immediate skills gaps while building a pipeline of talent for the future.