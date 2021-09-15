Caistor school praised by Ofsted

Caistor Yarborough Academy ABCDE EMN-210913-111238001

Over the past decade inspectors have graded the school as ‘requires improvement’ but inspectors visiting the Grimsby Road premises in July gave a positive report.

Caistor Yarborough Academy was praised by Ofsted for being a ‘happy school’ and for the transformational journey the school has been on since their last full inspection in November 2019.

Head teacher Mark Midgley said he was: ‘exceptionally proud’ of the school.

Head teacher Mark Midgley EMN-210913-111227001

He continued: “Ofsted’s many positive comments are testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, senior leadership and governors, not to mention the support from our parents and wider community.

“It has been extremely pleasing to see such positive feedback from our parents about how Caistor Yarborough Academy puts the care of their children front and centre.”

Staff and students were singled out for praise by Ofsted when they stated teachers were: ‘knowledgeable and skilled’ and that students were: ‘polite, respectful and welcoming’.

This praise was echoed by parents who also noted Caistor Yarborough Academy is: ‘a wonderfully inclusive school’ and overwhelmingly recommended the school for allowing the children to be ‘individuals who are respected and respectful’.

One parent noted: “Starting at Caistor Yarborough Academy has been the making of my son. He is eager to learn, enjoys the lessons and is so much more confident.”

Ofsted was also impressed with the comments of students who travel from far away, as they thought the extra journey time was: ‘worth it.’

They also commented on the excellent support from staff who were described in the report as: ‘tenacious in their work’ with students receiving the ‘right care and support’.

SEND students were noted as being very well supported with ‘teachers knowing students well’ enabling students of all abilities to make good progress.

Mr Midgley added: “Caistor Yarborough Academy staff have worked hard to achieve this fantastic result throughout a period of additional difficulties due to covid.

“They are rightly proud of the recognition of our ambitious curriculum, which ensures that all pupils both in and out of school have access to the same high quality learning.” Governors are viewed as integral to the working of the school and also received praise in the report.

Inspectors described the governors as ‘skilled’ who ‘use their expertise’ to support and challenge leaders and have worked closely with the senior leadership team to create a school were students take pride in their work and achievements.

Mark Rushby, chair of governors, said: “We are all very excited about the future for Caistor Yarborough Academy and we are already striving towards becoming an outstanding school in our next inspection.”

• The school is holding an open evening tomorrow (Thursday, September 16).