Caistor students achieve school record

Headmaster Alistair Hopkins said: “'After two years of no exams, our students have valued the opportunity to be assessed formally.

"Despite all the gloom about grade deflation and fewer higher education places, 97 per cent of our students have been offered places to take their next steps at a higher education setting of their choice. This is a school record.”

He continued: 'We're proud of them all and what they have achieved in many, many areas, not just their exam grades. As a school, 72 per cent of our grades were A*-B, while 49 per cent were graded A*-A.

Caistor Grammar School