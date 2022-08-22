Caistor students achieve school record
Caistor Grammar School students once again hit a record last week as they received their results by email last Thursday.
Headmaster Alistair Hopkins said: “'After two years of no exams, our students have valued the opportunity to be assessed formally.
"Despite all the gloom about grade deflation and fewer higher education places, 97 per cent of our students have been offered places to take their next steps at a higher education setting of their choice. This is a school record.”
He continued: 'We're proud of them all and what they have achieved in many, many areas, not just their exam grades. As a school, 72 per cent of our grades were A*-B, while 49 per cent were graded A*-A.
Most Popular
'The students and their teachers have worked tremendously hard over the last couple of years to address the disruption of the pandemic. The results speak volumes about our community's resilience and determination to do its best, no matter what.”