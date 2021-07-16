Caistor students head to Globe

Ruby-Lily Desborough, Olivia Cairns and Ella Edgar. EMN-210907-093623001

Ruby-Lily Desborough, Olivia Cairns and Ella Edgar are one of only 10 groups to reach the finals of the national Poetry by Heart competition competition.

The trio won through withthe performance of their own poem - Love, Life, Loss.

When asked how they felt when they found out about making the finals, Ruby said “We were duped; Miss came into our class and asked the three of us to come outside.

“We thought we were in trouble…so when we found out that we were finalists for the competition we were speechless!”