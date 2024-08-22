Caistor Yarborough Academy best ever GCSE Results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Caistor Yarborough Academy continues to go from strength to strength with our best set of GCSE results and great improvements across several areas of the curriculum.

I am absolutely delighted with our results this year, with huge congratulations to all of our Year 11 students, who have performed extremely well with some outstanding individual performances.

Strong performance and outcomes in English and Maths have allowed all students to move onto their chosen destination route for post 16 education. 85% of students achieved a pass in English, 83% in Maths, with 75% achieving a pass in both subjects.

Many subjects continue to perform extremely well. There has been a huge improvement in Spanish and History attainment. Option subjects of Art, Sport, Drama and Health and Social Care all obtained very good results.

This has been the best GCSE performances in the Academy’s history in both attainment and progress, which is a true reflection of the hard work, dedication and commitment from all of our students, staff, parents and wider partners.

We will as always, look to build on this success and strive to provide the first class and inclusive education that all of our students deserve in securing excellence in everything we do. May I take this opportunity to thank the whole learning community for their continued support and hard work.

Mark Midgley