Campaign for return of secondary school provision

Sutton on Sea, Trusthorpe and Mablethorpe project (STaMP) are aiming to get secondary education back in Mablethorpe.From left back:Paul Russell, Pamela Hunt, Steve Palmer, Sandra Pitwell, Michael Wellby, Pauline Palmer, Steve Holland, Lisa Evans, Howard Moss, Tony Howard, Julia Crawford. Front: Max Hunt, 9, and Leon Hunt, 6. Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

The ​Sutton, Trusthorpe and Mablethorpe project (STaMP) are a group of more than 140 parents in the area saying that dozens of local children are not being offered their choice of secondary school due to the lack of provision in the area.

Other parents have primary school-aged children, and are part of the group with the aim of having secondary education returned to Mablethorpe in time for their own children to start secondary school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been no secondary school in Mablethorpe since 2016, when the Mablethorpe campus of Monks’ Dyke Tennyson College closed its doors due to falling pupil numbers after merging with the Louth site of Monks’ Dyke Technology College, which itself was amalgamated into Louth Academy.

The nearest secondary schools to the coast are John Spendluffe Technology College and Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Alford (roughly eight miles away), Skegness Academy and Skegness Grammar School (16 miles), Somercotes Academy (11 miles), Louth Academy, and King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth, (15 miles).

They have now submitted an application to the Department for Education (DfE) to open a new secondary school in the Mablethorpe area, which has been supported by a number of town and district councillors in the Mablethorpe area.

Founder of the group, Pauline Palmer, said: “I am hearing from local parents that their children are not being offered their choice of secondary school from the limited choice available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One child [who attends Mablethorpe Primary Academy] will have to go to King Edward school in Spilsby!

"This means he will not only have to travel even further to school but will be separated from his friends and class mates.

​“Other parents have also written to me to express their concerns about this,” Pauline said, "It is vitally important, in my personal opinion, that these children go to a local school and are able to continue their friendships.”

Another parent has seen her daughter offered a place at a school in Skegness, despite her brother already attending her first choice of school in Alford, where her brother already attends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly, another Mablethorpe child was offered a place at Somercotes Academy.

Matthew Clayton, interim head of capital reform and education sufficiency at Lincolnshire County Council, said that it was “unlikely” that a new secondary school would be possible for Mablethorpe, or that the capacity of existing schools in the area would be expanded and that decisions on both would rest with the Department for Education (DfE).

He said: “It is unlikely that a new secondary school for Mablethorpe would be viable unless all local children were to attend along with some from outside of the town.

“However, we know that many families prefer other local schools, and they have a right to express a preference to attend them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s no indication that pupil numbers are likely to grow in the near future to such an extent that a new secondary school would be needed or approved by the DfE.